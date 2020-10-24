X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Quadcopter shot down by Army near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Quadcopter shot down by Army near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
x

Quadcopter shot down by Army near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlights

The Army shot down a quadcopter near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, official sources said.

Srinagar:The Army shot down a quadcopter near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, official sources said.

"A quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) was shot down this morning by the Indian Army on the LoC in Kupwara district," an Army statement said.

It is not the first time a quadcopter has been shot along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir.

In June, a Pakistani drone was shot down by the BSF in Hiranagar Sector on the International Border in Jammu. Arms and ammunition, including one M-4 US rifle, were seized.

Last month, a consignment of weapons was dropped from a drone for terror outfits in the Rajouri Sector. Three terrorists were arrested by the security forces when they went to Rajouri to receive the consignment of weapons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X