Radhakrishnan Resigns Ministerial Post After Lok Sabha Victory

Senior CPI(M) leader K Radhakrishnan has resigned as Kerala's Minister for Devaswom and SC, ST, and Backward Classes Welfare following his Lok Sabha victory in Alathur. He submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and announced changes in terminological references for tribal settlements before stepping down.
Senior CPI(M) leader K Radhakrishnan, who emerged victorious from Kerala's Alathur constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has resigned as the state's Minister for Devaswom and Welfare of SC, ST, and Backward Classes, as well as Parliamentary Affairs. His resignation letter was handed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.
Radhakrishnan expressed satisfaction with his tenure, highlighting his efforts to serve the people. Before stepping down, he issued a significant order mandating the replacement of colonial-era terms used to describe tribal settlements with more respectful alternatives.
Radhakrishnan's victory in the April 26 polls saw him secure a win by nearly 20,111 votes. He is expected to travel to New Delhi later this month to take on his new role as a Member of Parliament.