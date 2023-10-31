Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 26th Governor of Odisha at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.



Orissa High Court Acting Chief Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi administered the oath of office to Das in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State ministers, MLAs, MPs and other dignitaries. Das was accorded a guard of honour after his swearing-in.

Earlier in the day, Das, along with his family members, visited Shree Lingaraj Temple here and invoked the Lord's blessings for the welfare of the State and its people. He had visited Jagannath Temple the previous day after arriving at the Puri railway station.

Das was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on October 18. He succeeded Ganeshi Lal, who had served the State for five years and five months.