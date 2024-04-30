Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Threatening Constitution And Reservations: Bhind Rally Updates

Today, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress launched an attack on the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding proposed changes to the constitution and reservations during a rally in Bhind. "BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, have openly stated their intention to change and dismiss the Constitution if they win elections," Mr. Gandhi stated. He emphasized the constitution as the "soul of India's poor people," asserting that no power in the world could alter it. He dismissed the BJP's aspirations as mere dreams.

Mr. Gandhi further highlighted the collaborative effort of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress, and the people in creating the constitution as a representation of the people's voice. He pledged to protect it, stating that farmers and laborers would never permit its erasure.

The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the BJP of planning constitutional amendments with a 370-plus majority. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have denied such intentions.

PM Modi previously stated that even if Dr. Ambedkar requested changes to the constitution, reservations would not be abolished. He portrayed his call for over 400 seats for the NDA as a means to counteract the Congress and INDIA bloc's agendas.

Mr. Shah accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods about the Constitution and emphasized the BJP's commitment to reservation and the Constitution's protection.

During the rally, Mr. Gandhi also criticized the BJP's stance on reservations, especially relevant in Madhya Pradesh with its significant tribal population. He questioned the BJP's actions, including privatizing the public sector and railways and introducing Agniveer, despite claiming to support reservation.

The BJP contends that these accusations are a diversionary tactic by the opposition. PM Modi accused the Congress of betraying Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Castes, leading to their disassociation from the party.

PM Modi asserted that this disassociation prompted Congress and INDIA bloc leaders to propagate falsehoods about the BJP's intentions regarding the Constitution and reservations.