Rahul Gandhi defamation: "I've Seen Fear In PM's Eyes," Says Rahul Gandhi

In Press Conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that his disqualification as a Member of Parliament has not deterred him. He refused to apologize for his comments made in London and stated, "I am no Savarkar I am Rahul Gandhi and i will continue to fight". Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of disqualifying him out of fear of his next speech and claimed to have seen fear in his eyes.





He further denied the BJP's accusations that he had requested foreign intervention in the country's domestic affairs, clarifying that he only requested to respond to the accusations made against him in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi asserted that he will continue to fight for the truth and defend democracy in the country, even if he is disqualified or imprisoned. He confidently asked, "Do I look worried? I'm excited."