Rahul Gandhi extends Holi greetings to the nation

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Monday, and urged the nation to adhere to the Covid norms.

Rahul tweeted: "Our country is full of festivals and best wishes for Holi to each one of you. Follow the Covid-19 guidelines and be safe."

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who had posted video of him celebrating Holi with his family, tweeted: "Laughter, joy, colours - festival of Holi teaches us about importance of most vital elements of life. Play a "Covid safe" Holi with your loved ones."

Congress General Secretary Organisation tweeted: "Let the colours of Holi bring you joy, peace and prosperity. Wishing you all a Happy Holi!"

The whole nation is celebrating Holi with Covid guidelines being enforced at various places in the country.