Rahul Gandhi extends Holi greetings to the nation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Monday, and urged the nation to adhere to the Covid norms.
Rahul tweeted: "Our country is full of festivals and best wishes for Holi to each one of you. Follow the Covid-19 guidelines and be safe."
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who had posted video of him celebrating Holi with his family, tweeted: "Laughter, joy, colours - festival of Holi teaches us about importance of most vital elements of life. Play a "Covid safe" Holi with your loved ones."
Congress General Secretary Organisation tweeted: "Let the colours of Holi bring you joy, peace and prosperity. Wishing you all a Happy Holi!"
The whole nation is celebrating Holi with Covid guidelines being enforced at various places in the country.