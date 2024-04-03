Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat For 2024 Elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi officially submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep connection to Wayanad, stating, “Wayanad is my home, and the people of Wayanad are my family.”

He further shared his gratitude, saying, “From them (the people of Wayanad), I have learned a great deal over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection. It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land, ” reported India Today.

Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, secured a resounding victory in the 2019 polls, winning by a substantial margin of over four lakh votes, defeating Communist Party of India (CPI) leader PP Suneer.

In the upcoming elections, Rahul Gandhi faces formidable opponents, including BJP state president K. Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja. His party, part of the Opposition’s alliance called INDIA, is determined to challenge the BJP-led NDA.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of this election, stating, “This is a fight for the soul of India; it is a battle to safeguard our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata. Along with every member of INDIA, I will not rest until this battle is won. We will unite citizens from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States.” Furthermore, Kerala will head to the polls for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.