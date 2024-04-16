Rahul Gandhi has not contributed to India's development, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s contribution to India’s development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "My suggestion to everybody who has some common sense and who doesn't want to spend too much time pursuing useless commentary is to ignore people like Rahul Gandhi.”

“Nothing he ever says makes any sense," alleged the BJP leader.

He went on to say that the Congress leader had not contributed positively to India's development and lacked substantial ideas for the development and progress of the country.

Talking about the electoral bonds, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The Government of India's stand is for a transition of election funding from unaccounted cash to traceable bonds, thus promoting transparency. This will also curb black money in politics.”

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar referenced historical scandals associated with the Gandhi family, particularly the Bofors scandal and accused him of lacking credibility on issues related to funding sources.

The BJP after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appears to have gone on a high as Rajeev Chandrasekhar is taking on three-time sitting MP, Shashi Tharoor and former MP and CPI leader P Ravindran.