NDA mayor candidate Srinivas casts vote in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: NDA alliance mayoral candidate Mannem Srinivasa Prasad, popularly known as JB Srinivas, cast his vote at a polling station in the 6th Division during the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections.

He stood in the queue along with other voters and exercised his voting right as an ordinary citizen. Speaking to the media outside the polling station, Srinivas said he was happy to cast his vote as a citizen and a son of Tirupati.

He described voting as the biggest weapon in a democracy and urged people to use their voting rights to shape their future. He appealed to the people of Tirupati to come out and vote for the future of their children and the development of the city. The police and election officials had made all necessary arrangements to ensure peaceful and fair polling. Later, he visited several polling stations in different divisions of the city.