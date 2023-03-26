Rahul Gandhi Mentioned Himself In His Twitter Bio As 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Two days after being removed from the Lok Sabha as a result of his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case, Rahul Gandhi updated his Twitter bio on Sunday and added "Dis'Qualified MP" in the description. The former Wayanad MP proudly showed his "disqualification" on his social media page, which has 23 million followers.



Congress party has decided to protest following the disqualification. However, according to the Delhi Police, the request was turned down because of restrictions placed in and around Rajghat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding traffic and law and order.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addresses a conference and mentioned that he is not 'Savarkar' and he will not apologize. He is not afraid of either disqualification or from any punishment which include putting him on prison. He will continue to raise his voice. He remarked that he had witnessed the fear of PM Modi's in his eyes.

The disqualification has sparked a significant political controversy, with all opposition leaders uniting to denounce the government's "political vendetta."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised Congressman Rahul Gandhi for "deliberately disrespecting" Veer Savarkar and declared that they will not allow him to walk down the street. He mentioned that he condemn Rahul Gandhi for deliberately insulting Savarkar and PM Modi.