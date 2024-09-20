Rahul Gandhi opposes quota abroad & violates Constitution: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi has made serious allegations against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.



In an interview with IANS on Friday, she stated that while Rahul Gandhi frequently questions the BJP regarding the Constitution, he makes statements abroad claiming that his party is against reservation and that, if given the opportunity, he would abolish it.

Sehrawat stressed that this is not a new issue, as other members of the Gandhi family have made similar remarks in the past. She referenced Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, noting that these leaders have consistently opposed reservation policies.

She mentioned that the OBC Morcha is currently protesting against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, and the comments he has made regarding OBCs, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) met with strong opposition. Sehrawat asserted that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for violating the provisions outlined in the Constitution, stating that he should be ashamed for making anti-India remarks while abroad.

Notably, during his recent trip to the United States, Rahul Gandhi made statements that have stirred controversy in Indian politics. Leaders from various political parties within the NDA have sharply reacted to his comments made overseas.

The BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of attempting to tarnish India’s image abroad, while Congress argues that he is raising important national issues on international platforms. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also lambasted the Gandhi scion for his remarks over the reservation.

Hitting out at the Congress MP over his comments on reservations, Shah had said that “no one can mess with the nation’s security”.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish quota nor can anyone mess with the nation's security,” Shah said.

“By speaking about abolishing the quota, Rahul Gandhi once again brought Congress’ anti-reservation face to the forefront,” Shah remarked in a speech a few days ago.