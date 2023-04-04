Rahul Gandhi Raised Questions About Rs 20,000 Crores Invested In Adani'Company

Rahul Gandhi , the leader of the Congress party, has categorically denied the Bharatiya Janata Party's accusations that the Congress party "pressurises" the judiciary. Gandhi was found guilty by the Surat court for making offensive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The former Congress MP pointed his allegations at the government of India's capital over the Gautam Adani controversy and questioned about the Rs 20,000 crore that was invested in Gautam Adani's comapny. He questioned that "Who has invested Rs 20,000 crore in the shell companies of Gautam Adani, whose money is that?" reported Zee News.

The Congress leader made this statement in response to reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the capital, where he had arrived for the meeting to choose the names of the next list of party candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. This occurs after the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for going to court and several other party leaders accused it of "pressuring" the judiciary.

He arrived at the AICC headquarters with the assistance of numerous other party officials, including DK Shivakumar, Verrappa Moily, Randeep Surjewala, DK Suresh, Priyank Kharge, and Mohsina Kidwai. The voting will take place in Karnataka on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, and several other top party figures went to the Gujarat court earlier on Monday to appeal his March 23 conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his "Modi surname" statement.

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by the Surat court in Gujarat pending the outcome of his appeal in the defamation case. The dispute startrd on March 23, Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma's court found the former Wayanad MP guilty of slander and sentenced him to two years in jail for his statement on the "Modi surname" in Karnataka in 2019.