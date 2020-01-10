Top
Rahul Gandhi slams PM's Budget meet with top honchos

Rahul Gandhi slams PM
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consultations on January 9 with economists and industry leaders ahead of the Annual Budget.

In his latest offensive on the government over the failing economy, Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Friday accused the Modi of not being interested in the common man's problems.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet read, "Most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super-rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle-class taxpayers."

On Thursday, the Prime Minister had held a two-hour meeting with over 30 leading economists and business leaders, to take inputs on reviving the floundering economy.

The meeting was attended by senior Cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairmanmeeting, and finance department officials.

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's absence at the meeting was conspicuous and had raised eyebrows.

