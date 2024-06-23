Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Farewell to Wayanad: A New Chapter Begins

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday penned an emotional letter to the residents of Wayanad, a constituency he is relinquishing to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering love, which he said shielded him from daily abuse.

Having won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, Rahul had to vacate one seat within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results announced on June 4. Opting to retain Rae Bareli, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will contest the upcoming bypoll in Wayanad.

''I was a stranger to you, yet you welcomed me with open arms. Political affiliations, community, religion, and language did not matter,'' wrote Rahul. ''Your unwavering love stood as my shield against daily abuse. You became my refuge, my home, my family.''

The Congress leader expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi's capabilities to serve Wayanad effectively if given the opportunity. ''I cannot forget the bravery and eloquence with which young girls translated my speeches,'' he noted. ''I am forever grateful for your love and protection. You are part of my family, and I will always be there for you.''

On June 17, following a leadership meeting in New Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Rahul's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat, paving the way for Priyanka to contest in the Wayanad bypoll.