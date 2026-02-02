Rahul lists 6 issues 'ignored' in Budget

New Delhi:The Congress on Sunday described the Union Budget as "totally lacklustre" and blind to India's real crises, saying it did not offer any solution to the country's economic, social and political challenges. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Narendra Modi government had run out of ideas as there was no policy vision or political will, and the Budget provided no solutions or even slogans to paper over the absence of substance.

"'Mission Mode' is now 'Challenge Route'. Reform Express rarely stops at any "Reform" Junction. Net result: no policy vision, no political will," Kharge said in a social media post. "This Budget offers no solutions, not even slogans to hide the absence of policy!," the Congress chief said.

"Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.