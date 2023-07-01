Rahul meets Governor, appeals for peace

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all sections of society for peace in Manipur “as violence is no solution”, after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey here on Friday. He described the events in Manipur as a tragedy which was “painful” for the state and the country.

“Peace is the way forward and everybody should now talk about peace and start moving towards it. I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this state,” Gandhi told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan. “I share the pain of the people of Manipur. It is a horrible tragedy. It is extremely sad and painful for all the people of Manipur and the people of India as well,” he said. He explained about his visit to various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Moirang and his meetings with people from all communities. “One of the things I would say to the government is that the basic amenities at the camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied. Such complaints have come from the camps,” Gandhi told newspersons.