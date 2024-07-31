Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad today

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, party sources said. Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the 17th Lok Sabha, said he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district Collector, who have assured him that rescue operations are underway.

