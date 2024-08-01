Rahul, Priyanka to visit Wayanad today

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Thursday, to take first-hand account of the devastation caused by landslides in many regions of the district.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took to X and said, “Our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for you all.” MP Rahul Gandhi, having represented Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Wayanad District Collector, who in turn assured him of all possible assistance to the victims.

