Rahul seeks feedback on Congress manifesto

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the people to share their feedback on party's manifesto which, he said, was hailed by people as being 'revolutionary’.

"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," the Congress leader said in a video posted on Instagram. "I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post.

So, I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," he added in the post that went along with the video, which was made available at around 10 on Sunday morning.

Rahul said he had created the video after returning from the Telangana protest and that many people had informed him it was a "revolutionary" manifesto.