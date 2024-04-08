Live
- Delhi Court Dismisses Interim Bail Plea Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case
- Sahara Stats Welfare Association walks to spread ‘Water Crisis Awareness’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences Lok Sabha Election Campaign In Maharashtra's Chandrapur District
- 4 Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 35,000 in April 2024
- HMWSSB sets up water kiosks
- Nivedita to contest in Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll
- Impressive show by small-cap stocks
- FPIs offload Rs 325 cr in April so far
- Range-bound consolidation likely
- Derivatives Outlook: OI build-up moving to higher bands
Just In
Rahul seeks feedback on Congress manifesto
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the people to share their feedback on party's manifesto which, he said, was hailed by people as being 'revolutionary’.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the people to share their feedback on party's manifesto which, he said, was hailed by people as being 'revolutionary’.
"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," the Congress leader said in a video posted on Instagram. "I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post.
So, I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," he added in the post that went along with the video, which was made available at around 10 on Sunday morning.
Rahul said he had created the video after returning from the Telangana protest and that many people had informed him it was a "revolutionary" manifesto.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS