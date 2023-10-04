Live
- Immunity given to lawmakers should not protect them from criminal prosecution for accepting bribes: Centre in Supreme Court
- 'I am not as communal as I am made out to be': Smriti Irani's swipe at Oppn
- 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter, identified
- SC releases accused, who couldn't comply with HC condition, on bail after 3 years
- Nitish Kumar must answer how JD-U MLC was able to obtain caste survey data: Sushil Modi
- 'Gehlot Saheb, 2023 comes before 2030, have you forgotten count', Nadda takes dig at Raj CM
- What happened on October 5 in History?
- Apollo Medical College hosts 'White Coat Ceremony'
- Know about cybersecurity trends
- Youth shot at by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag
Just In
Rahul surprises mother Sonia Gandhi with puppy; shares video
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a video of how he surprised his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi recently with a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named ‘Noorie’ which he brought from Goa and introduced to her as the “newest member” of his family.
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared a video of how he surprised his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi recently with a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named ‘Noorie’ which he brought from Goa and introduced to her as the “newest member” of his family.
Rahul Gandhi shared the video of his Goa visit in early August this year on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Animal Day.
“Animals teach us the meaning of unconditional love! For the few months she's been with us, little Noorie has lit up our lives,” he captioned his video.
In the video he can be seen paying a private visit to Goa and meeting the puppy, who is later brought to Delhi.
“I’d like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family, our little pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty,” he said.
“We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings,” the former Congress chief said.
In the video Rahul Gandhi can be seen calling it a “little surprise for Ma (Sonia Gandhi)”, he then puts the dog in a gift basket and asks his mother to come out of the house and have a look.
Sonia Gandhi then picks up the dog and takes her in her arms, saying “she is so cute”.
Sonia Gandhi thanks Rahul and is also seen playing with the puppy in the video.
The new dog ‘Noorie’ is also seen playing with Sonia Gandhi’s other pet dog.