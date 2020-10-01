Rahul to hold tractor rallies across Punjab from Oct 3

Chandigarh: Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3 to 5, in protest against the Centre's recently enacted farm laws, party sources said on Thursday.

All Punjab Ministers and Congress MLAs will participate in the protest rallies, along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, and state president Sunil Jakhar, to give voice to the angst and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central legislations, the party said.

The tractor rallies, expected to be supported by farmer organisations across the state, will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies, according to a Punjab Congress spokesperson.

The rallies are scheduled at around 11 a.m. on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict Covid protocols.

On the last day, October 5, the protest will enter Haryana, for a series of programmes there.