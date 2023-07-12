Raichur: A man stabbed while guarding tomatoes

Raichur: A man was stabbed by a person while attempting to thieve tomatoes in Raichur after the prices of tomatoes and chillies skyrocketed.



The injured, identified as Rafi, a vegetable vendor was stabbed by Abdul Rauf. An incident took place in the vegetable market of Manvi town in the district, where injured was guarding his vegetables at night .

As the prices of tomatoes and chillies have skyrocketed in the market, Rafi was sleeping in his pushcart to wait for the vegetables. At this time, Abdul Rauf, who came there on the pretext of asking for a beedi, woke up the sleeping Rafi . When Rafi did not give him beedi Rauf, who was in a drunken state, stabbed him in the neck and ran away from the spot.

Injured Rafi was treated at Manvi Taluk Hospital and recovered. The footage of the stabbing was caught on CCTV. The accused has been taken into custody by the police and has been handed over to judicial custody of 14 days . A case has been registered at Manvi Police Station.