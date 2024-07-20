Raids on black stone quarries in Jajpur

Jajpur : The State Mines department on Thursday conducted extensive raids on mines and black stone quarries under the jurisdiction of Dharmasala tehsil in Jajpur district. The raidswere conducted following allegations by Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo that there had been massive irregularities in mining operations in Dharmasala during the reign of the previous BJD government.

The raids were carried out by a team of Mining department led by Joint Director of Mines Nirmalendu Narayan Singhdeo and included local MLA Sahoo, Jajpur Road Deputy Director of Mines T B Munda, Jajpur Mining Officer Jay Prakash Nayak and also police.

The raids were conducted at Lunibar, Chadheidhara and Dankari black stone quarries following allegations of irregularities and excessive mining.An excavator machine, illegallyused in mining, was seized and a stone crusher was also sealed during the raids.

Earlier, MLA Sahoo had written to Director of Minor Minerals, Jajpur Collector, and Revenue department alleging irregularities and excessive mining in Dharmasala during the BJD’s rule and demanded an investigation into this matter. The legislator had also demanded stern action against those involved in illegal activities.

Sahoo said rampant illegal mining activities are going on in Rahadpur, Bichhakhandi, Anjira , Bajabati, Kusunpur, Chadheidhara, Lunibar and Dankari areas. Even most of the black stone quarry operators have extracted the minor mineral beyond their permitted limits and earned significant profit out of such illegal practice.

“Stern and exemplary action must be taken against the wrongdoers,” the MLA said.

Mines department Joint Director Nirmalendu Singhdeo said, “We are here to inspect the spot based on the complaint filed by the Dharmasala MLA. The Directorate of Minor Minerals has constituted a team to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Further investigations will ascertain whether there has been excessive miningand whether regulations were breached. Survey and additional measures will be taken up later.”