Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala celebrates its 41st Foundation Day

Kapurthala, 20.08.2025: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala celebrated its 41st Foundation Day today on completion of 40 years of its establishment. On the occasion of the 41st Foundation Day, a cultural program was organized at Waris Shah Hall of RCF which was presided over by Shri S.S. Mishra, General Manager, Rail Coach Factory while Smt. Madumita Mishra, President, RCF Women Welfare Organisation was the special guest. RCF officers and employees, members of unions/associations were also present in large numbers in the program. Several impressive cultural performances were presented in the program.

On this occasion, Shri S.S. Mishra, General Manager, RCF said that the foundation stone of this factory was laid with the aim of introducing new technology in rail coaches, increasing coach production of Indian Railways and generating employment for the youth. Till date, RCF has manufactured over 47000 coaches and has manufactured several world class coaches using latest technology, which has earned the Rail Coach Factory a reputation across the globe. For over four decades, RCF has continuously increased its production capacity, adopted advanced technologies and diversified its coach portfolio, ranging from MEMU and LHB coaches to coaches like Tejas, Double Decker, Narrow Gauge Panoramic Coaches, Vande Metro and Vande Bharat. He said that the celebration of 41st Foundation Day not only marks the passage of time but also reflects the impressive achievements of four decades built on modernisation, dedication of employees and strategic importance in India’s rail manufacturing system.

Mr. Mishra said that this year , RCF has been entrusted with many new projects including the prestigious Vande Bharat trainset of Indian Railways, self-propelled accident relief train coaches, self propelled inspection train, export coaches for Bangladesh Railways, and work on these coaches is in progress at RCF. The hardworking employees of RCF are working with full dedication to achieve these new goals. He said that the coming times are very challenging and due to increasing competition, RCF will now have to focus on manufacturing metro coaches as well as export coaches. RCF is capable in every way and ready for every challenge. He also said that the Rail Coach Factory is the most important unit in its area and generates about 25% of the GDP of Kapurthala.





In the colorful cultural program, apart from staging singing, classical dance, folk dance, one act play , a film depicting the history of RCF was also screened.