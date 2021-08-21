Railways cancels 19 trains in view of farmers' protest in Punjab

The Indian Railways said on Saturday that it has cancelled 19 trains in view of the farmers' protests at several locations in Punjab.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that the Railways has decided to cancel 19 trains in view of the farmers' agitation in Ferozpur division of the Northern Railway.



He said that 19 trains have been cancelled from August 20 onwards.



The sudden agitation of farmers has left several passengers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir. According to another Northern Railway official, since Friday, the Railways has had to cancel 40 trains.



Agitating sugarcane farmers in Punjab have blocked highways and railway tracks in Jalandhar, demanding clearance of their dues.

