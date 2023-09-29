Railways denied special train for TMC supporters to travel to Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’s General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday accused the Indian Railways of deny the special train for the party supporters to travel to New Delhi to participate in an agitation programme at Jantar Mantar.

TMC has called the agitation programme against the alleged negligence on part of the union government to clear central dues to West Bengal government under various central sponsored schemes.

“SHOCKING DISPLAY OF DECEIT: The BJP govt shamelessly denied to provide a special train after accepting the deposit. This blatant obstruction of WB's right to protest for their rightful dues is a glaring testament to their FEAR. Love seeing them COWER BEFORE THE PEOPLE OF WB,” Banerjee wrote on X.

He also attached a letter from IRCTC denying the provision for a special train.

In the letter addressed by the Chief Supervisor (tourism) of IRCTC (east zone) Dipankar Manna, has said that the coaches required for the special train are not available. In the letter, Manna has also assured the refund of deposits will be processed soon.

Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to be present at Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on October 3 for questioning in connection with the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

However, on Friday, he had made it clear that he will not be going to the ED office on that day because of his preoccupations with the party’s agitation programme at Jantar Mantar.