Rain lashes Mumbai for third straight day

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs with incidents of waterlogging getting reported from some spots without dislocation of normal life, officials said here on Wednesday.

According to BMC Disaster Cell, south Mumbai notched 12.16 cm rain while the suburbs recorded 9.66 cm rain, coming to a seasonal total of 51.97 per cent and 45.99 per cent, respectively, as per the IMD.

The BMC's rain-gauges measured 8.92 cm rain in the city, 4.84 cm in the eastern suburbs and 7.51 cm in the western suburbs, giving a seasonal total rainfall of 37.74 per cent till date.

Following overnight rains, there was waterlogging in some areas like Wadala, Dadar and Matunga, while the Andheri subway was also flooded, resulting in minor traffic diversions.

The BMC Disaster Cell said that 12 big and small trees fell, few houses were damaged, besides 21 complaints of short-circuit, but there were no casualties.

However, at around 4 a.m., a fire broke out on the first floor of nine-storied Maker Bhavan-1 in the Fort area of south Mumbai, which was extinguished in three hours, with no casualties.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours and a high tide of 3.50 metre waves on Thursday morning.