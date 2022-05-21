  • Menu
Rain, thundershower likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Rain, thundershower likely in J&K during next 24 hrs (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: After witnessing an inclement weather during the past 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience rain and thundershowers in several parts on Saturday, as per the Met department.

"Rain and thundershower is likely to occur at many places in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 3.4 degrees, Leh 5.4 and Kargil 8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 29.1 degrees, Katra 23, Batote 12.6, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

