Raja Yoga practice session held

Dhenkanal : Positive thoughts and thinking make one happy. Toxic and crude thoughts pollute the mind and are detrimental to retaining happiness in daily life. Raja Yoga, king of all yogas, is the need of the hour to cleanse mind and intellect and live a holistic lifestyle. This was stated by B K Shrikant, National Coordinator (SpARC Wing) of Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu, International headquarters, at a district level programme on ‘Peace through Raja Yoga practice’ on Monday.

Shrikant imparted day-long teaching and presented research findings on the impact of silence and Raja Yoga through practice sessions at the conference hall of Abhinanandan Garden. By remaining in silence, scientists discover new things and come up with innovative ideas. Similarly, a common man can innovate and do uncommon things by practising Raja Yoga. These aspects are imparted by Brahma Kumaris on a regular basis.

Shrikant emphasised that gossiping creates a specific chemical inside the body and mind which is not good. He presented many case studies and recalled experiences of psychologists and scientists. He conducted meditation sessions and dispelled doubts of the participants regarding religious practices.



Earlier, Shrikant inaugurated the programme in the presence of social worker and philanthropist Sagarmal Agarwalla , B K Usha, centre in-charge, social worker Sarita Agarwalla. Later, B K brothers and sisters, led by B K Shrikant and DFO Sumit Kumar Kar, planted saplings and observed Van Mahotsav at Gyan Surya Upabana near Bhagbanpur. A massive plantation drive began from Tuesday, said Usha.

