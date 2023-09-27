Rajasthan Assembly polls: Nadda, Amit Shah to arrive in Jaipur today

Jaipur: Union Minister Amit Shah and national BJP president J.P. Nadda will arrive here on Wednesday to discuss ticket distribution in the Assembly polls due later this year.

Poll preparations in Rajasthan have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Monday meeting.

According to party workers, BJP's first list can be released any time. In view of this, party national president Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are reaching here.

Both the leaders will hold meetings with BJP-Sangh leaders on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to focus on ticket distribution in the Assembly elections. Nadda and Shah are expected to arrive at the Jaipur airport by special plane at around 7 p.m.

Both the leaders will directly reach BJP headquarters from the airport.

The party's core committee meeting will be held here from 8 p.m onwards.

During the meeting, the leaders will deliberate on ticket distribution and political equations of the state.

Feedback received at the recently concluded Parivartan Yatra of BJP will also be discussed in the meeting.

After the meeting, both the leaders will stay the night in Jaipur.

Next morning, they will visit the Sangh office and discuss its role in the upcoming elections with the leaders there.

Veteran Sangh leader Prakash Chand will reportedly discuss his role for the upcoming elections.

It is being assumed that after this visit of the leaders, Prakash Chand may be seen in a new role.