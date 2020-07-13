Rajasthan: Buses parked outside CM Ashok Gehlot's home trigger speculation, MLAs may be shifted to hotel

Rajasthan: Four buses reached chief minister's Ashok Gehlot's residence Monday afternoon, triggering speculation that Congress MLAs holding a meeting inside may be shifted to a hotel.

A Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM's house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not "lured" away before the voting.

Following Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declaring an open rebellion and claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority, the Congress said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister.

"As many as 109 MLAs have signed the letter to express full confidence in the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Some other MLAs have spoken to the chief minister over the phone and they will also sign the letter," Congress's Avinash Pande had said earlier in the day.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have "pledged support" to him.

"Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress legislative party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Pilot says Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot," said a statement circulated via a WhatsApp group operated by Pilot's office.