Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after complaints of chest pain, breathlessness

Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain.

According to sources, Gupta suffered chest pain and breathlessness at home while having breakfast and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where he underwent ECG, blood test and an X-ray. The CEO was then shifted to the medical ICU where his condition stabilised after medication.

A 1995 batch IAS officer, Gupta was the Commissioner in the Investigation Department from February 2020 to July 2020.

Apart from this, he has also held the posts of Member in Revenue Board, Ajmer, Secretary in Finance Department, Commissioner in Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Special Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Before this he had also been the collector of Bharatpur and Jhalawar.