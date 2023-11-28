Live
- CAQM Sub-Committee reverses GRAP stage-III air quality measures in Delhi-NCR
- Military Lit Festival to be inaugurated on December 2 in Punjab
- BHEL signs MoU with EDF France for collaboration on Jaitapur NPP
- HSBC facing a 'hit' of over £6.3 bn as a result of unsecured commercial property loans into China: Report
- ECI non-committal over Mizoram NGO body’s demand to move counting date from Sunday
- AWS launches palm-scanning authentication service for companies
- Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna
- Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed
- Climate change to spur bat expansion, rabies virus spillover in US: Study
- OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Just In
Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after complaints of chest pain, breathlessness
Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of after he complained of breathlessness and Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain.chest pain.
Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of after he complained of breathlessness and Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain.chest pain.
According to sources, Gupta suffered chest pain and breathlessness at home while having breakfast and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where he underwent ECG, blood test and an X-ray. The CEO was then shifted to the medical ICU where his condition stabilised after medication.
A 1995 batch IAS officer, Gupta was the Commissioner in the Investigation Department from February 2020 to July 2020.
Apart from this, he has also held the posts of Member in Revenue Board, Ajmer, Secretary in Finance Department, Commissioner in Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Special Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Before this he had also been the collector of Bharatpur and Jhalawar.