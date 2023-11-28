  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after complaints of chest pain, breathlessness

Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after complaints of chest pain, breathlessness
x
Highlights

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of after he complained of breathlessness and Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain.chest pain.

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of after he complained of breathlessness and Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain.chest pain.

According to sources, Gupta suffered chest pain and breathlessness at home while having breakfast and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where he underwent ECG, blood test and an X-ray. The CEO was then shifted to the medical ICU where his condition stabilised after medication.

A 1995 batch IAS officer, Gupta was the Commissioner in the Investigation Department from February 2020 to July 2020.

Apart from this, he has also held the posts of Member in Revenue Board, Ajmer, Secretary in Finance Department, Commissioner in Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and Special Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. Before this he had also been the collector of Bharatpur and Jhalawar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X