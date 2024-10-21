Rajasthan CM confident of BJP's victory in bypolls

Jaipur : Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said the party has fielded candidates with strong public support for the bypolls to six Assembly seats.



He was speaking on Sunday at the BJP party office after his return from Europe where he invited investors for Rising Rajasthan Global Investment.



The CM urged all to ensure victory for the BJP candidates. The byelections on seven seats are scheduled on November 13.



CM Sharma said the top leadership of BJP has fielded candidates who enjoy strong public support in Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli, Ramgarh and Salumber.



"Now, in this situation, we have to ensure the victory of all these candidates. At the Centre, PM Narendra Modi is implementing schemes considering 140 crore countrymen as his family, on the same lines, the BJP government is doing development work in all 200 Assembly constituencies keeping in mind the eight crore people of the state. Our objective is that the youth get employment, make Rajasthan excellent, make Rajasthan developed, and with these aims in mind, our government is making all kinds of efforts," he added.



The BJP has fielded candidates for six seats and the announcement of a candidate for the seventh seat, which is Chorasi, is pending.



Speaking on the successful trip, BJP state President Madan Rathore said investors did not trust the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, and though it did sign MoUs for investment, yet could not bring them to the ground. "The reason for not implementing the MoU was the instability of the government. Congress leaders were pulling each other's legs. The government was running from hotels. Congress leaders spent all five years trying to save the government. In such a situation, investors did not invest in Rajasthan. But today investors are showing faith in the double-engine government in Rajasthan. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan is continuously working for developed India and developed Rajasthan."



Rathore said that while PM Modi is working for 'Come in India, Make in India', Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is striving for 'Come in India and Make in Rajasthan'. "Due to the strong and determined willpower of the Modi government at the Centre and the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in Rajasthan, foreign investors will come to Rajasthan and will invest. This will provide employment to the youth of Rajasthan, the prosperity of the state will increase, the standard of living of the common man will improve and new dimensions of development will be established, said Rathore.