Rajasthan court sentences 30 convicts to life imprisonment in Phool Mohammad murder case

New Delhi: A Special CBI court in Rajasthan on Friday sentenced 30 convicts to life imprisonment with fine between Rs 2000 to Rs 50,000 in a case related to murder of Phool Mohammed Khan, then SHO of Mantown Police Station in Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) and other offences in 2011.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Sawai Madhopur awarded life term to Mahendra Singh Tanwar alias Mahender Singh Kalbeliya, the then deputy SP Sawai Madhopur, Radheshyam Mali, Parmanand Meena, Ballo alias Bablu Mali, Prithviraj Meena, Ramcharan Meena, Chiranjilal Mali, Sher Singh Meena, Harji Mali, Ramesh Meena, Kalu, Bajranga Khatik, Murari Meena, Chaturbhuj Meena, Banwari Meena, Ramkaran Meena, Hansraj Mali, Shankar Lal Mali, Banwari Meena, Dharmendra Meena, Guman Meena, Yogendra Nath, Brijesh Mali, Hanuman alias Daga, Ramjilal, Makhan Meena, Rambharosi Meena, Mohan, Mukesh and Shyamlal Mali.



The CBI had registered the instant case in 2011 on the request of Rajasthan government and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered with the state police.



During communal riot in the area, the SHO Phool Mohammad got injured and thus took refuse in his official vehicle. However, this vehicle was burnt by the riotous mob, wherein Phool Mohammad got burnt alive.

After the incident, local police registered a case at Man Town Police Station, Sawai Madhopur in 2011 against 21 accused and unknown others under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to public property act 1984 and immediately the case was transferred to CID Rajasthan.

After initial investigation, the CID Rajasthan filed a charge sheet against 19 accused. Later on the case was transferred to the CBI.

After investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against 89 accused including two juveniles, police officials.

During the investigation it was found that Mahender Singh Tanwar, then deputy SP had personal grudge against then SHO on various pretext. Thus, he allegedly conspired with another accused of the area and collusively abetted the offence by instigating the protestors.

Moreover, on the day of incident, he fled away from the spot instead of taking control of the situation and also falsely informed the Supervisory Officers that he was controlling the situation at place of occurrence.

During trial five accused passed away and three were absconding.

Trial of two juveniles is going on before Juvenile Justice Board, Sawai Madhopur.

The court convicted 30 accused on November 16, out of 79 facing trial.