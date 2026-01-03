Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls to Be Completed Speedily: State CEO Sudarshan Reddy

Gadwal: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeline with utmost accuracy.

On Saturday, the State CEO, along with senior officials from the Election Department, conducted a video conference from Hyderabad to review the progress of the Special Intensive Revision process. The meeting was attended by District Collectors, Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and other officials from all districts across the state.

Addressing the meeting, CEO Sudarshan Reddy emphasized that the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists must be completed swiftly and efficiently. He instructed that each Booth Level Officer (BLO) should be assigned a daily target of 30 to 40 entries and must conduct door-to-door field visits to achieve the assigned targets. Supervisors were also directed to undertake daily field inspections and ensure completion of entries at the grassroots level.

The CEO further instructed Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to closely monitor the entire SIR process and ensure its speedy completion. He stressed that desk work should be carried out simultaneously and data must be entered accurately without any errors.

Participating in the video conference from the Gadwal IDOC Video Conference Hall, District Collector B. M. Santosh informed that 49 percent of mapping work has been completed so far in Jogulamba Gadwal district. He assured that the Special Intensive Revision process would be completed within the prescribed deadline without any scope for mistakes. The Collector stated that specific targets have been allotted to BLOs and supervisors to accelerate the process at the field level.

The review meeting was attended by RDO Alivelu, Election Section Officer Karunakar, Suresh, and other concerned officials.