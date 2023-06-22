Live
- Indian team named for Asian Athletics Championships; focus on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek steals others content amid task
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce
- Rajasthan govt announces Rs 235 crore push for religious tourism
- L-G issued orders to demolish of 11 temples in Delhi: Atishi
- Panchayat Polls: Bengal Guv holds SEC responsible for bloodshed
- India showcases Chowk & Charpai at London Design Biennale 2023
- As a parent, understand your LGBTQ+ child
- Bollywood Tracks Chaiya Chaiya played at White House Lawns
Rajasthan govt announces Rs 235 crore push for religious tourism
The Rajasthan government on Thursday approved funds amounting to Rs 235 crore to develop various projects under religions tourism in the state.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday approved funds amounting to Rs 235 crore to develop various projects under religions tourism in the state.
Under the initiative, two new circuits will be developed keeping in mind domestic and foreign tourists.
The first circuit will be developed keeping religious tourism in mind, which has been named 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (religious pilgrimage circuit).
Under this circuit, renovation and development of pilgrimage sites, dargahs, gurdwaras and Jain temples in various districts of the state will be taken up at a cost of Rs 89.33 crore.
The 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' circuit after development will connect Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhapur, Karauli, Mount Abu, Bhilwara and Jhalawar districts. Also, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Jain pilgrimage areas are being developed and promoted under this circuit.
Secondly, the 'Shekhawati Circuit' has been developed connecting Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts. Under this initiative, the havelis of these two districts are being renovated, preserved and promoted.
Deputy Director in the Department of Tourism, Dilip Singh Rathod, said that the Sarva Dharma circuit will become a centre of special attraction for religious tourists.
He said that there is a significant influx of domestic and foreign tourists in the religious tourism sector in Nathdwara in Rajsamand district, Khatu Shyamji in Sikar district, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's dargah and Lord Brahma temple in Ajmer district, and the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district.
Paying special attention to the convenience of religious tourists, the state government is engaged in strengthening the tourism infrastructure. In 2022, Rajasthan witnessed a footfall of 7.5 crore domestic and foreign religious tourists.