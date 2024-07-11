Rajasthan Investment Summit will create jobs for youth: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that the Rajasthan Investment Summit will be announced soon in which big industrialists from across the country and abroad will participate.

“Through this summit, investment in the state will increase and new employment opportunities will also be created. Self-employment opportunities for the youth will be given priority,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gratitude meeting of the youth for the announcements made in the revised budget 2024-25.

He said that in the Budget, one lakh jobs have been announced for the youth this year.

“The state government will provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth in all sectors including public, private and commercial. There is no dearth of talent among the youth in the rural area, there is a need to bring that talent to the fore,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that youth are the future of the country and Rajasthan will write a new chapter of progress with the energy and enthusiasm of the youth.

“Our government is working every moment and every second to fulfil the dreams of the youth and their aspirations,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that because of the Budget, the government will be able to bring forward the talent of rural youth through announcements like Maharana Pratap Sports University, Sports College at division level and 'Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games'.