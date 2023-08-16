Rajasthan now a Role model for India-CM

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made some major announcements which includes the assurance that Rajasthan would become a leading state by 2030.



In fact, the Independence day celebrations saw some major announcements being made by Gehlot which relate to ERCP. His announcements like the commitment of the government towards economic equality and all round development had come as a welcome measure for the people.

His Independence day address which was sort of a progress report of his regime clearly stated that all sections of the society were getting benefit with the public welfare schemes launched by the government.

The state government now targets at making Rajasthan the leading and the best state of the country by 2030. In fact, Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games would be the biggest sporting event in the world in which 60 lakh sportspersons will taking part. This will help Rajasthan in contributing world class players in all future sports events. As far as social security is concerned Rajasthan has become a model state.It is the only state in the country to fix minimum income to every family with Minimum income Guarantee Act. Again it is the only state to have Gig workers welfare act and iniatives like Mehangai Rahat camps etc.

According to officials, Rajasthan now has an excellent medical arrangements. It proved to be a Model state in corona management. It is also committed to make greater strides in education,health and social security as well as infrastructure

The state according to the Chief Minister was first in the country in production of food grains, oilseeds, pulses, chana, bajra and mustard and to cattle rearers in milk and wool production. It is also ahead in the rating of the Central Government’s Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, in resolving the public problems.

Sharing his views, Gehlot said changes in the lives of beneficiaries had become reality with public welfare schemes. He said Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur will be filled with water from Isarda Dam under Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), with a cost of Rs 1250 crore.

Drinking water schemes to be made for Andhi, Jamwaramgarh, Amer, Jalsu, Govindgarh, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Paota, Kotputli, Thanagazi and Bansur. Deprived dams will be linked in the DPR of ERCP important for 13 districts. 53 dams in Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar will be filled by linking them with ERCP.

This increases the cost of ERCP by Rs 1665 crore and 11 lakh farmers will be benefitted. Free ration kits will be provided in the Annapurna Ration Kit yojana to those non-NFSA families who got Covid ex-gratia along with the National Food Safety Scheme families.

Those who carry the injured to hospital in time are given Rs 5000 cash and certificate in the Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojana, now this amount has been increased to Rs 10,000.

In the first phase, 40 lakh girls and women are being given the smartphone in the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme. Guarantee cards will be given on August 20 in which a guarantee will be given to provide smartphones to around 1 crore women in the next phase. Women can take smartphones for free by showing this guarantee card, he added.