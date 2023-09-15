Rajasthan: Petrol pump operators postpone strike after talks with govt

Live
Petrol pump operators in Rajasthan have postponed the strike which began on Friday after holding talks with government representatives who asked them to give a window of 10 days to look into their demands.
A committee has been formed in this regard. In Rajasthan, the Petroleum Dealers Association had organised a symbolic strike on Wednesday and Thursday demanding reduction in VAT.
It was warned that if the demands were not met, there would be an indefinite strike from Friday.
Following no response from the government on Thursday evening, an indefinite strike was announced from 6 a.m. on Friday.
After this, petrol pumps were closed in 47 districts of the state since morning.
Later, a meeting of state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was scheduled with the delegation and an agreement was reached after talks.
However, many pumps from Alwar, Kota, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur cities opted out of the strike due to various reasons.
At the same time, 60 company-run pumps were also functioning in the state.
Earlier, a symbolic strike of 8 hours each was held on Wednesday and Thursday.