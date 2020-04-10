Rajasthan Police Arrest 7 For Misbehaving With Doctors

Rajasthan Police on Friday, arrested seven people for misbehaving with a team of doctors who were conducting a survey in the Ramganj area of Ajmer, an ANI report stated.

Rajasthan: Police have arrested 7 people for allegedly misbehaving with a team of doctors who were conducting survey in Ramganj in Ajmer. Sunil Kumar Tewatia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramganj says,"These people misbehaved with staff. Case registered against 25 people" pic.twitter.com/rGAMfkQNsu — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramganj Sunil Kumar Tewatia, is quoted as telling the media that the police had detained the 7 individuals for misbehaving with staff. He added that a case had been registered against 25 people.

Acting in a similar incident, Delhi Police arrested a resident of Gautam Nagar on Wednesday night, for assaulting two female resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital and misbehaving with them. The two doctors told media persons that the man had touched them inappropriately. He also twisted their arm. Police identified the offender and registered a case against him.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned people of stringent action for misbehaving with healthcare professionals and reminded them that doctors, paramedical staff and sanitation workers were frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.

Similar incidents had been reported from Indore where police earlier booked 4 persons under the National Safety Act, NSA, for assaulting doctors and healthcare professionals.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has in a similar move, directed authorities to book those who misbehave with or assault healthcare professionals and police personnel under NSA.