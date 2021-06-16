Rajasthan unlocked: What is open, what is not

Jaipur: Amid the weakening of the second wave of Covid, Rajasthan on Wednesday was unlocked after around two months.

Markets, malls, monuments, gyms, parks and restaurants were opened as per the guidelines announced by the state government.

Major tourist places in Jaipur also opened from Wednesday which included Jantar Mantar, Albert Hall, Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Jaigarh and Nahargarh Forts.

In the morning, Jantar Mantar was completely sanitized before the opening of tourists.

The night curfew and light and sound show shall remain closed in monuments and museums for the time being. Masks are mandatory for all tourists.

While shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes opened for restricted hours, Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes or malls have also been allowed to operate from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facility of dining in all restaurants is allowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity. Home delivery facility by restaurants is allowed till 10 p.m. and take-away is permitted from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Hotel operators are now allowed to provide service to their in-house guests.

Stadiums, gyms and yoga centres can operate from Monday to Saturday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All permitted markets and commercial establishments, which were allowed from Monday to Friday, will now be allowed to be open from Monday to Saturday.

However, on weekdays, there will be a public discipline curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The public discipline weekend curfew will continue from 5 p.m. on Saturday till 5 a.m. on Monday.

In all such government and private offices with staff less than 10, the entire staff will be allowed to function from their workplace.

In case of staff with more than 10 in number, 50 per cent of them will be allowed. City and mini buses will operate from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Metro rail has also started operating from Wednesday.