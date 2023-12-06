Raje front-runner for CM’s post in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The BJP's in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh Tuesday said the decision of the party's parliamentary board about the chief minister's post will be acceptable to all even as newly elected MLAs continued to visit ex-CM Vasundhara Raje at her residence which is seen as a show of strength.



Raje, a two-time former chief minister of Rajasthan, is said to be among the frontrunners for the post this time also. The BJP swept the Assembly elections in the state, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place.



As Arun Singh reached the residence of BJP state president C P Joshi, reporters asked him about the chief minister's post. Singh replied, "The decision of the parliamentary board will be acceptable to all."

Later, Singh and Joshi as well as several MLAs reached the BJP office. On the other hand, sources from Raje camp claimed that nearly 50 MLAs have met her at her residence since Monday. "Some of them met her today," a leader in that camp said. While many of the MLAs termed the visit a courtesy meeting, some of them hinted that Raje is a suitable face for the next chief minister because of her work in the previous two tenures. "BJP has returned to power in Rajasthan only because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vasundhara Raje," said Nasirabad MLA Ramswaroop Lamba.