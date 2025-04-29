Rajnath briefs PM Modi on Pahalgam ops

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and briefed him on the ongoing operations and security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. The closed-door meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, came amid a series of intensified security operations across the region, where forces are carrying out raids on the homes of terrorists and their associates.

Before meeting the Prime Minister, Singh visited South Block, where he was given a detailed briefing by the Army Chief on the ground situation in Kashmir, particularly in Pahalgam, which has been at the centre of the latest security efforts.

The April 22 strike, which killed 25 tourists and one Kashmiri local, has triggered widespread outrage both within India and internationally. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the attack, Indian authorities have vowed a strong and decisive response.

On Sunday, PM Modi assured the country that justice would be delivered. "The perpetrators and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack will be served with the harshest response," he said. "The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done."