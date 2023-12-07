  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rajnath conducts aerial survey of cyclone Michaung affected areas in TN

Rajnath conducts aerial survey of cyclone Michaung affected areas in TN
x
Highlights

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Rajnath said that the Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

He said that the Prime Minister has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and has assured all possible help from the Central government.

“PM Modi has directed the MHA to release in advance the central share of the second installment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The Centre had already released its first installment of the same amount to both the states,” he said.

He said that the Central and state governments are together putting up an effective response to mitigate the crisis.

He added that army, navy, air force, coast guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies are assisting the state government in the relief and rescue operations and leaving no stone unturned to bring back normalcy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X