Just In
Rajnath in Jammu, meets families of three civilians killed in Poonch
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu on Wednesday where he is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting.
Singh arrived here along with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.
Official sources said that the relatives of three civilians killed allegedly by the Army in Topa Peer village of Bafliaz area in Poonch district met the defence minister.
Sources said that the relatives demanded punishment for those involved in torture and subsequent death of the three civilians.
“Families have been promised justice,” sources added.
Reports also said that some top Army officers had visited the homes of three families at Topa Peer village and assured strict action against those responsible for the deaths.
Authorities have promised Rs 30 lakh, a government job and 10 marlas of land in Surankote to the next of kin of each deceased.
Following the uproar over the alleged killing of the three civilians by the Army, the Brigadier and Colonel in charge of the area have been already shifted out.
Police have registered an FIR into these killings and the government has ordered a probe.
The Army has assured full cooperation with the inquiry to identify the culprits