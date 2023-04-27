Rajnath Nath Singh Campaigned In Karnataka's Bagalkot And Belegavi

Defence Minister Rajnath Nath Singh campaigned in Bagalkot and Belegavi districts on the day when BJP launched a huge campaign across Karnataka with most of its national leaders on the campaign trail. He did this by praising the performance of the governments and PM Modi's "crusade" against corruption in order to win support for party candidates. Singh asserted that the BJP upheld justice and humanity for everyone, in contrast to the Congress, which violated the spirit of the Indian constitution by enforcing a religion-based quota in Karnataka.

The defence minister seek vote for stability while speaking at a campaign rally in Kangwad for sitting MLA and BJP candidate Shrimant Balasaheb Patil. He reminded attendees of the 2018 election results, in which the BJP had won the most votes but was unable to form a government because it fell short of the required majority.

The defence minister claimed that the people had supported BJP. However, for the government initiatives to be successfully implemented, the Karnataka people must vote with a two-thirds majority.

He said that in the past, drought in Karnataka was rather prevalent. However, the state and federal plans to provide piped water to every home and a sufficient supply for agricultural use have altered the local economy.

Singh recalled the moments of 'emergency' and called the nation was turned into jail during that time. He added that Congress divided the nation in relation toh religion. He also added in reference to the ongoing quota debate that religious discrimination was not only against the law but also an attempt to splinter society.

He slammed Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, alleging that his recent "Bharat Jodo" yatra was a dramatics and a "treadmill walk" in which no one participated. He claimed that India is already united, and the only time it was divided was in 1947, according to him and Congress leaders were solely responsible.

Furthermore, he added that the accusations of a political vendetta against the Modi government were unfounded and that the cases against corrupt officials were handled on their merits, regardless of their background.