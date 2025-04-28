Rajnath Singh Meets PM Modi: Is the War Timeline Set?

The Pahalgam terror attack has sparked a war between India and Pakistan, resulting in heightened tensions between. During this time, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also participated in the meeting. It is reported that the discussions focused on the tensions along the Indo-Pak border following the Pahalgam terror attack, as well as the preparedness of the three services. The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes.

Additionally, it is reported that Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Modi on the steps being taken to root out terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to meeting Modi, Rajnath Singh had met with Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday (April 27). They discussed the war preparedness of the three services and the strategies to be adopted against Pakistan.

The officials briefed the minister on the ongoing operation to eliminate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. There are strong speculations that key decisions regarding the timing of the war against Pakistan were made in this meeting.

Prime Minister Modi has already warned that there is no question of letting go of the terrorists who killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam. He has given a strong warning that the terrorists will be hunted down wherever they hide. There is widespread interest in what will happen following this meeting, and suspense surrounds the actions that will be taken against Pakistan.