Rajpath renamed Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate here as 'Kartavya Path', official sources said on Monday.

On September 8 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before it.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path," sources said. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.