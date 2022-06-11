Rajya Sabha election results at a glance

New Delhi: Following are the results of the Rajya Sabha elections held in four states.

Maharashtra Seats: 6 Contestants: 7 (BJP 3, Shiv Sena 2, Congress 1 and NCP 1) Results BJP: 3 Shiv Sena: 1 Congress: 1 NCP: 1 Winners: Piyush Goyal (BJP) Anil Bonde (BJP) Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP) Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) Praful Patel (NCP) Loser: Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena) RAJASTHAN Seats: 4 Contestants: 5 (Congress 3, BJP 1 and 1 Independent backed by BJP and RLP) Results Congress: 3 BJP: 1 Winners: Randeep Surjewala (Congress) Mukul Wasnik (Congress) Pramod Tiwari (Congress) Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP) Loser: Subhash Chandra (Independent backed by BJP and RLP) KARNATAKA Seats: 4 Contestants: 6 (BJP 3, Congress 2 and JD-S 1) Results BJP: 3 Congress: 1 Winners: Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP) Jaggesh (BJP) Lahar Singh Siroya (BJP) Jairam Ramesh (Congress) Losers D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S) Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) HARYANA Seats: 2 Contestants: 3 (BJP 1, Congress 1 and 1 Independent) Results BJP: 1 Independent: 1 Winners: Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP) Kartikeya Sharma (Independent backed by BJP-JJP) Loser: Ajay Maken (Congress).