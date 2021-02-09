Rakesh Tikait reacts to PM Modi: ‘Can’t do biz over hunger’

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said business over hunger will not be allowed in the country and once again demanded a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops along with the repeal of new contentious agri-marketing laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson's comments came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha during which he assured, "MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future".

"Desh mein bhook pe vyaapaar nahi hoga. Bhook kitni lagegi anaaj ki keemat utni hogi. Desh mein bhook se vyaapaar karne walon ko baahar nikaala jaaega (There will not be business over hunger in the country.

If hunger goes up, price of crops will be decided accordingly. Those wanting business over hunger will be driven out of the country)," he told reporters. "The way rates of a flight ticket fluctuate three to four times a day, the price of crops will not be decided the same way," Tikait said.

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal demanded that the Centre withdraw the contentious farm laws that have set off a storm among the farmers in the country. Referring to the ongoing protest by lakhs of farmers at the borders of Delhi for over two months, BJD's Pinaki Mishra said, "This crisis has arisen due to unilateral bulldozing on behalf of the Modi government".

The farm unions' legal cell which is representing farmers facing legal challenges emerging out of the Republic Day violence, has written to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) on "illegal detention" and suspension of internet at protest sites on the borders of the national capital.